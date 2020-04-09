Boris Johnson Leaves Intensive Care After Recent Improvement

Boris Johnson continues to improve from the disease after receiving treatment at London's St. Thomas Hospital.

The health of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized four days ago with COVID-19, is reported to be improving, as he has been discharged from the intensive care unit at the St. Thomas Hospital, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

"Johnson had a good night," a government source said of the conservative leader, who has been in hospital since Sunday.

The Prime Minister thanked the hospital unit for the excellent care he is receiving from doctors and staff, official sources reported from Downing Street, Johnson's residence.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020



From St. Thomas Hospital, Johnson also referred to the five minutes of applause that the United Kingdom dedicates every Thursday at 19:00, local time, to public health service (NHS) workers from their homes.

"These are wonderful unifying moments for the whole country," the Prime Minister said, according to official sources.

"Tonight millions of people will once again pay tribute to our health workers," he added. Dominic Raab now heads the Foreign Office in the absence of the Conservative leader.

The United Kingdom has a new record number of deaths and is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic, according to official data.