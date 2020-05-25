UK: Hospital Stops Admissions Due to Peak Number of COVID Cases

“As with any hospital, the number of patients with COVID-19 will frequently change as people are admitted and discharged. We currently have a high number of patients with COVID-19 in Weston General Hospital,” hospital director Dr. William Oldfield affirmed.

England’s Weston General Hospital Monday ceased new admissions after receiving a top number of COVID patients.

“As with any hospital, the number of patients with COVID-19 will frequently change as people are admitted and discharged. We currently have a high number of patients with COVID-19 in Weston General Hospital,” hospital director Dr. William Oldfield affirmed.

According to University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, this is a precautionary measure to prevent the virus among health care workers and patients. Admission ceasing started on May 25, at 8 am.

“This is a clinically-led decision and we are being supported by our system partners to ensure that new patients receive the care and treatment they need in the appropriate setting, and we are continuing to provide high-quality care to existing patients who are being treated in the hospital,” Oldfield stated.

Weston General Hospital is now closed for any admissions,as they have to many new CV cases.

Weston is a sea side 30miles from Bristol

A lot of Weston residents were complaining about the amount of people visiting last weekend when PM said people could travel. — Hilary.M.G @WorkersPartyGB (@pinccushion) May 25, 2020



Weston General Hospital’s administrative authorities affirmed that new patients could find good health care in other areas. Dr. Oldfield also stressed that COVID patients were infected before their admission and that no cases were registered within hospital personnel and sufferers.

“We have a robust Coronavirus testing program in place for patients and staff to identify cases quickly, with appropriate measures taken by clinical teams as required. “We will keep the situation under constant review,” Dr. Oldfield concluded.

Britain is easing social distance regulations, as experts claim deceases and infection rates are dropping.

So far, the United Kingdom registered 259,559 positive cases and 36,793 deaths. Sanitary authorities have not offered a recoveries figure.