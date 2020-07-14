US Cities Resume Confinement After Contagions Increase

Miami has become the new hotspot, with more than 20 percent of its population infected.

Several U.S. territories and cities Monday returned to social confinement due to the incessant increase of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all state’s restaurants, movie theaters, zoos, and aquariums.

The Los Angeles region will also resume classes in mid-August virtually, due to an upward trend in contagious in California, a state that has reported about 330,000 people infected with the disease so far.

On the other hand, Houston authorities demanded new social isolation measures, for 1,600 new cases were registered within 24 hours.

Although Texas Governor Gregg Abbott dismissed Houston claims, he declared mandatory the use of masks in public.

Florida has once again become ground zero this time it’s not financial it’s gone viral#COVID19 #Covid pic.twitter.com/lTBy7lGsrW — The Wandering Jeep (@ScottHa56140938) July 14, 2020

Even though states as New York and California have a higher contagion toll, Miami has become the country's new epicenter of the pandemic, for over 20 percent of Florida's population has been diagnosed positive for the disease.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that it is assumed that one in four people is infected due to the high number of positive cases.

Miami’s hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients is about to reach its limit. As of today, Florida State has reported 282,435 confirmed cases with 4,277 deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. had reported 3,480,059 COVID-19 cases and 138,273 deaths.