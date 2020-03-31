Twitter Blocks Iranian Leader's Accounts

The censorship occurred after several requests to Twitterr from the Trump administration about blocking Iranian leader's presence on the platform.

In the early hours onTuesday morning, Twitter blocked the accounts of the Islamic Revolution leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the Twitter notification, the Iranian supreme leader accounts violate the social network policies. Twitter administration did not give more details of specific reasons for the action.

The profiles in Arab, English, and Persian were censored. Then Persian and English ones were reactivated shortly after they were suspended.

En otra acción de censura contra #Irán, la red social #Twitter suspende las cuentas del Líder de la Revolución Islámica, el ayatolá Seyed Ali #Jamenei, bajo falsos pretextos.

"In another censorship action against Iran, the social network Twitter suspended the accounts of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, under false pretences."

In February, U.S. Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn sent a letter to the network's leadership asking it to stop serving the political and religious leader. This request included an official profile of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Zarif.

According U.S. functionaries, the existence of the accounts violates a Trump executive order signed last June.