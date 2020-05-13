US: Twitter Announces Work-From-Home Strategy Extension

Twitter representatives also affirmed the office return would occur gradually and anticipate it could happen in September.

Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey announced on May 12 Company allowed employees to work indefinitely from home.

“We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere,” Twitter representatives stated.

The social network administration was one of the first to implement a home working strategy to cope with restrictive measures due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Company employees were sent home as part of quarantine enforcement on March 11.

“The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” company communication states.

Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey told employees in an email that they can keep working from home indefinitely, even after COVID-19 related lockdowns end.



The Covid-19 situation modified the employee-employer relationship and working schemes in larger consortiums and companies. Google and Facebook extended its work-from-home policies until 2021. Amazon prolonged the home working plan until October.

San Francisco, Twitter’s headquarters base city, registered 1,977 confirmed cases and 35 deaths. California authorities announced a gradual economic resume, despite the 2770 confirmed deaths and 67,939 positive COVID cases.