Trump's Strategy to COVID-19: Increase Unjustified Layoffs

Trump cannot stand criticism, even more now that his country is the epicenter of the COVID-19.

As the U.S. faces the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration President Donald Trump is making unfair layoffs.

According to local media, U.S. citizens and officials are the main victims of the mismanagement of the coronavirus in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Defense this month fired the captain of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt Brett Crozier.

This followed Crozier's request for serious measures to control the outbreak of coronavirus on the ship.

No me parece razonable el querer despedir a #Fauci, principal médico experto en enfermedades infecciosas de EEUU. Las tensiones entre el mismo y #Trump aumentan cada vez mas y es que, según fuentes, instó al mandatario a sonar las alarmas semanas antes de los primeros casos. — Angel Pozo (@angeldpozo) April 15, 2020

" I don't think it's reasonable to want to fire #Fauci, America's leading infectious disease expert. Tensions between him and Trump are growing, and sources say he urged the president to sound the alarm weeks before the first cases."

Although the Democrats leading the U.S. House of Representatives' Armed Services Committee criticized Crozier's dismissal. "It was an overreaction," they agreed. However, Trump did not take it for granted.

The next victim of the U.S. worst president, according to experts, could be the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci.

On Sunday, Fauci told the local press that President Trump reacted too late to COVID-19. "If action had been taken earlier, more citizens lives would have been saved." Fauci said.

In reaction, Trump tweeted Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine, calling for Fauci to be fired.