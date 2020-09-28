Trump's New Move To Stay in Office: Impose Coney-Barrett in Supreme

With the conservative woman on the Supreme, the balance could tip in the Republican leader's favor even if Biden wins the elections.

President Donald Trump nominated conservative Amy Coney-Barrett as a candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to guarantee his permanence in the White House in case he doesn't win the November election.

"I will not leave the presidency so easily," Trump said after warning that if Democrat Joe Biden wins a majority vote, he will appeal to the Supreme Court for "being a victim of fraud."

On Saturday, Trump introduced the conservative woman to replace Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was a U.S. icon for progressivism, after she passed away last September 18.

"It is very important that the Supreme Court has nine judges in case it ends up deciding the outcome of the election," Trump stressed, alluding to the need to find a substitute for Ginsburg.

With Coney-Barrett on the Supreme, the balance could tip in the Republican leader's favor even if Biden wins. Thanks to her, the tribunal will lean towards the conservative side, giving Trump the advantage over the results.

American gun owners and Patriots in general urge @realDonaldTrump to nominate on Monday, Amy Coney Barret, who is conservative catholic that is anti-abortion and anti-gun control.���� pic.twitter.com/nOguIomj8k — �� Arizona KAL ..the��riginal �� (@RightWingLawMan) September 21, 2020

U.S. conservative groups are planning to spend over US$25 million to support Trump and his Supreme nominee.

Coney-Barrett is Catholic, a mother of seven, anti-abortionist, and anti-gun control, which makes the new candidate the opposite profile to Ginsburg.

In late October, just days before the election, the Senate is expected to approve whether Coney-Barrett can take Ginsburg's former seat on the Supreme.

Although Ginsburg requested on her deathbed not to be replaced until a new president takes office, everything shows that the U.S. Senate will not respect her last request.