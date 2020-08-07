Trump Is Not Afraid of Ridicule TikTok

We all do ridiculous things on TikTok, otherwise other users of this social network won't play our content. TikTok is a fun social network where if you are very serious, you immediately get “I'm not interested”.

And this is perhaps the most interesting version of the application. This is an innovation in the management of user emotions because social media was almost hegemonized by favorable emotions before TikTok and was not associated with the negative impulse of people. Ridiculousness is a person's vulnerability, but it also implies strength. Sometimes the absurdity shows who we really are, with no social norm limiting the expression of dance, word, singing, etc. Closing TikTok, imperialism looks absurd.

Donald Trump's thuggish appeal to Microsoft, which helped take over the North American portion of the TikTok network, once revealed the true face of an empire aimed at running U.S. multinationals. It is obvious that U.S. imperialism wants to control all mechanisms of social exchange not only on its territory but also at the global level.

Trump is acting ludicrously when he claims that he is attacking TikTok to protect the privacy of the data of U.S. citizens who he says have spied by China. It is important that we all remember that it was Donald Trump's presidential campaign that was accused of using the personal data of his voters on Facebook, Twitter, and other networks.

Trump ordenaría a la empresa China ByteDance a vender @tiktok_us en EEUU. El comprador sería Microsoft. pic.twitter.com/yvRIPw4U1L — Cristóbal Vásquez (@TobalVasquez) July 31, 2020

"Trump to order the Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok in the U.S. The buyer could be Microsoft."

Donald Trump is accused of conducting personalized propaganda in the U.S. presidential elections. It is possible that Trump is the leader of the most abhorrent act of massive manipulation of modern democracy, changing the will of his constituents with the help of big data.

Imperialism is not afraid of absurdities, supporting the global positioning of Facebook and Twitter as tools of social control and the use of personal data of users on a global level. It looks like any digital social control competitor is an enemy that they don't recognize. The imperialistic behavior is revealed with absurdity typical of TikTok. They hide nothing, they are shown without costumes on stage.

Now Chinese patience is running out. The Chinese have played against this attack, which is based on the freedom of users and the rules inherent in free markets. If they want to buy the American part of TikTok, they will simply sell it. A sober and strong response to Trump's lust for power, the Chinese have learned to expand without scandals and unnecessary eloquence. The future of social media is to continue to empower people to express themselves freely through their opinions, art, and even absurdities. It finally becomes clear that Trump was yet another funny actor represented by TikTok.