Tito Rojas 'El Gallo de la Salsa' dies at 65

Relatives of the Puerto Rican salsa singer reported that he died of a heart attack.

The veteran Puerto Rican salsa singer Tito Rojas, known for songs such as "El gallo salsero," “Siempre seré” and “Señora de madrugada," died of a heart attack this Saturday, his relatives reported. He was 65 years old.

Jessica Rojas, one of the singer's daughters, confirmed the death to the music radio station Salsoul.

"El Gallo de la Salsa," as Rojas was known, had a vast career spanning more than 40 years, during which he released many beloved albums.

The last performance of the “Gallo de la Salsa” was on Christmas Eve, with the special Canta Gallo, Canta en Navidad, transmitted via streaming on its YouTube channel.

Muere Tito Rojas en Puerto Rico. �� @CesarGalviz https://t.co/c73umTtHIf — Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR) December 26, 2020

Relatives of the artist found him on the ground and without vital signs at his residence in the Tejas neighborhood of Humacao, a municipality on the east coast of Puerto Rico.

The director of the Humacao Criminal Investigation Corps, Teddy Morales, reported that the local police received a call to attend to an emergency situation related to the singer.

The officer indicated that Julio César Rojas López had gone to participate in a family activity in the Tejas neighborhood of Humacao.

“When the activity was over, he went to his residence, but shortly after leaving, he stopped at a cousin's house in the Mariana neighborhood and stopped at the house of a relative, a cousin, and told him that he didn’t feel good,” Morales told the local newspaper El Nuevo Día.