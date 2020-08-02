Three Killed and 20 Injured During Attack in Afghan Prison

Local authorities assured that the Islamist group is not responsible for the attack. No other group has claimed responsibility for the actions.

A car filled with explosives Sunday detonated outside a prison in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, killing at least two people and injuring dozens.

The explosion outside the prison was followed by at least two smaller bomb blasts.

The attackers managed to gain access to the prison, where they began exchanging fire with the officers at the center.

"The police confronted the attackers, who took up positions near the prison," Jalalabad's provincial council member Sohrab Qaderi explained to the local press.

The attack on the prison occurred during the third and final day of the ceasefire agreed between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government.

The country's authorities have released 317 Taliban prisoners in the past two days, bringing the total to 4,917 prisoners.

The two sides are now preparing for further peace talks.

On 31 July, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani ordered the release of 500 Taliban during the Islamic holiday of Eid el-Adha.

The president's decision was a response to the three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban. The government plans to release a total of 5,100 inmates.