The Pandemic Is Underrepresented in Mexico, WHO Says

In Mexico, where the poor have limited health services, about 50 percent of those tested resulted in positives. According to the international authority, when the clinical analysis is randomly performed leading to high infection rates, it shows mismanagement in the restriction of the pandemic.

World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme executive director Mike Ryan, on Friday, said there is an under-representation of the COVID-19 scale in Mexico.

"Most certainly, the scale of the pandemic is underrepresented in Mexico. The testing in Mexico has continued to be limited. You know, three tests per 100, 000 people daily," Ryan said.

WHO has stressed that more comprehensive testing is paramount for case tracking. In those nations where a part of the population does not have access to tests, there is data inaccuracy and a higher risk of new outbreaks.

"It is also having a differential impact on the indigenous populations in Mexico. There is a large number of people from the indigenous communities reporting infections and deaths of COVID to date," Ryan added.

As of Friday, Mexico's health authorities registered 549,734 COVID-19 cases, 59,610 deaths, and 376,409 recoveries from the virus.