US: Tennis Tournaments to Resume Under Strict Health Protocols

Authorities and organizers are making efforts to adapt the events to the “new normal.”

Tennis Professional Association (ATP) will Saturday resume its tournaments amidst great concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many experts think that ATP is exposing the players to unnecessary risks, as the schedule will be resumed in the United States, the world’s epicenter of the pandemic. New York will hold two tournaments: the Cincinnati Open and the U.S. Open.

However, authorities promised they’ll put safety at the forefront at all times, in a moment where the North American nation approaches to a six million contagion toll.

Since the Cincinnati Open will begin on Saturday, all the players arrived in the U.S. during this week. They will stay in a virus-safe facility called "The Bubble."

Welcome to the bubble... pic.twitter.com/sZ6W3EiMue — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 20, 2020

Serbian player Dusan Lajovic told the outlet Essentially Sports that organizers are making efforts to adapt the tournament to the “new normal”.

“When we arrived, they tested us at 7.30 pm. The next morning, at 10 a.m., the results arrived, and from then on we weren’t able to leave our rooms,” he said.

If the results of the COVID-19 tests were negative, players could proceed to accreditation and obtain full access to the facilities. Also, players had to fill out a questionnaire to control any symptoms, and authorities constantly measure the athletes' temperature.

“We are satisfied and have positive reactions to how it is organized. The protocol is followed, nothing is missing, they tried to make us feel as normal as possible,” Lajovic added.

Despite being the most affected country, the U.S. is currently celebrating many sports competitions, as NBA and MLB tournaments are also underway. This has been severely criticized after several players tested positive for the virus.