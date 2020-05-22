Ten European Countries Oppose US Exit From Open Skies Treaty

"Washington's withdrawal from the treaty will further weaken military security in Europe," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Ten European Union (EU) countries Friday have pledged to maintain the "Open Skies" Treaty of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The European countries that signed the treaty agree that Russia is not complying with some of its provisions, which is why the U.S. is planning its withdrawal.

Still, they consider it "a tool for transparency and security in the Euro-Atlantic area," ten European states said in a joint statement, condemning Washington's attitude.

These nations assured that they will negotiate with Russia their undue restrictions on overflights of Kaliningrad where, according to U.S. President Donald Trump, Moscow has nuclear weapons that could reach Europe.

We regret to learn that the US has pulled out of the Open Skies Treaty despite opposition from the international community. This is just another move of Cold War mentality, “America First” and unilateralism that breaks international commitment. pic.twitter.com/V9sra9kj7o — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) May 22, 2020

The declaration was signed by Germany, France, Italy and Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

The Treaty on Open Skies of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in force since 2002, ensures that no military attacks are prepared in the region.

"Washington's withdrawal from the treaty will further weaken military security in Europe, which has already been hit by Trump's administration," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko criticized.

Trump recently announced that it might reconsider withdrawing if Russia complies with the treaty, and allows overflights of its entire territory.​​​​​​​