    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Ten European Countries Oppose US Exit From Open Skies Treaty
  • President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington DC, U.S., May 21, 2020.

    President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington DC, U.S., May 21, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 22 May 2020 (5 hours 38 minutes ago)
Videos

"Washington's withdrawal from the treaty will further weaken military security in Europe," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Ten European Union (EU) countries Friday have pledged to maintain the "Open Skies" Treaty of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

RELATED: 

Cuba's Embassy in the US Under Firearm Attack: No Victims

The European countries that signed the treaty agree that Russia is not complying with some of its provisions, which is why the U.S. is planning its withdrawal. 

Still, they consider it "a tool for transparency and security in the Euro-Atlantic area," ten European states said in a joint statement, condemning Washington's attitude.

These nations assured that they will negotiate with Russia their undue restrictions on overflights of Kaliningrad where, according to U.S. President Donald Trump, Moscow has nuclear weapons that could reach Europe.

The declaration was signed by Germany, France, Italy and Spain,  Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

The Treaty on Open Skies of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in force since 2002, ensures that no military attacks are prepared in the region.

"Washington's withdrawal from the treaty will further weaken military security in Europe, which has already been hit by Trump's administration," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko criticized.

Trump recently announced that it might reconsider withdrawing if Russia complies with the treaty, and allows overflights of its entire territory.​​​​​​​

Tags

Russia U.S. EU Sky Open Treaty Nuclear Weapons OSCE

People

Donald Trump Alexander Grushko

EFE
by teleSUR/ age-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.