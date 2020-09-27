Tareck El Aissami: Infamies and False Evidence Collapse

Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami says that not even the media can hide the fabricated claims being made against him.

Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami says that with new reports that a U.S. agent lied in the case targeting him, not even the media can hide the fabricated claims being made against him.

“The network of infamies and false evidence collapses. Not even the media at the service of imperialism can hide the seriousness of the construction of accusations based on lies, criminals and protected mercenaries, for these criminal purposes,” tweeted El Assami in quote tweet of Dario Las Américas, an outlet known to report negatively on the Bolivarian Revolution.

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported the arrest of Venezuelan-born pilot, based in Miami, Alejandro Javier Marín, for having lied to US officials while acting as an informant.

Marín had colluded with federal agents, signing an agreement with Homeland Security Investigations in 2018, in the creation of false positives based on unfounded accusations against senior officials of the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela.

El entramado de infamias y falsas evidencias se les derrumba. Ni los medios al servicio del imperialismo pueden ocultar la gravedad sobre la construcción de acusaciones sustentadas en MENTIRAS, DELINCUENTES y MERCENARIOS PROTEGIDOS para estos criminales propósitos. https://t.co/kGBT2TcvC2 — Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV) September 27, 2020

He is accused in the Southern District Court of New York for having lied to the agents, in the context of an investigation in which they “linked” El Aissami.

The federal indictment against Marín includes three charges because he deliberately falsified and concealed and material facts using traps, schemes and devices including cell phones.

El Assami said the target of the campaign of aggression has been the morale of Venezuela's revolutionary leaders: “We have denounced that the accusations of imperialism are based on lies, infamies and false evidence, thereby trying to hit the morale of the leaders of the revolution. It has always been like this. There they are with their false positives, we wll continue to overcome!”