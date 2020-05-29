Suriname: President Bouterte Demands a Vote Recount

Over 380,000 Surinamese voted to elect the 51 members of the National Assembly, as well as the members of the Regional and District Councils.

Suriname President Desire Bouterse Thursday requested a vote’s recount after a possible political defeat on Parliamentary elections on May 25.

Bouterse claimed that many ballot boxes results have not been counted and that election workers in each district and polling station must report the results to be compared with official reports.

He also affirmed his administration would accept outcomes only after Suriname's Independent Electoral Bureau provide recounting the results.

According to polling forecasts, the National Democratic Party would have 16 seats in the Parliament whilst Progressive Reform Party (PRP) would hold 20 seats.

Both the General Liberation and Development Party (ABOP) and the National Party of Suriname (NPS) would occupy 12 parliamentary seats. The Brotherhood and Unity in Politics (BEP) would get two seats and the Pertjajah Luhur collective one seat.

After their election, Suriname’s lawmakers would designate the Caribbean nation president in August. Bouterse, who pursues a third mandate term, demanded a televised recount.

Vote counting from Suriname's National Assembly elections was suspended Tuesday as the governing party trailed in announced returns, with authorities saying electoral personnel were tired.

Suriname authorities conducted the polling despite the coronavirus pandemic, allowing voting under social distancing guidelines and an eased curfew.

"We have not detected any evidence of fraudulent acts, but we have seen that the elections were well organized and transparent," Caricom Election Observation Mission Chief Dora James said.

As of Friday morning, Suriname sanitary authorities reported 12 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, and 9 recoveries from the virus. ​​​​​​​