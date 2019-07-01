Protests Erupt in Sudan After Army Kills 11, Wounds More

Clashes between protesters and security forces Sunday left at least eleven people dead and 181 wounded, 27 of them by live fire.

At least eleven people died after clashing with the army during the “millions march” in Sudan Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered in the city of Omdurman across the River Nile from Khartoum Monday to protest against the ruling military and chanting "Just Fall, Just Fall."

Members of the crowd said they came out after residents found the bodies of three young men riddled with bullets and dressed in civilian clothes close to the river early in the morning.

At least 600 people blocked off the main road leading to White Nile bridge, which connects Omdurman to Sudan's capital, and set up barricades as riot police looked on.

Dozens tearfully chanted "down with military rule" and "blood for blood, we will not accept blood money" near the bodies that were covered in flags. A bloodied protest banner and megaphone lay nearby.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across Sudan Sunday demanding the military hand over power to civilians, in the biggest demonstrations since a deadly raid by security forces on a protest camp in central Khartoum three weeks ago.

Clashes between protesters and security forces left at least eleven people dead and 181 wounded, 27 of them by live fire, Sudan's state news agency SUNA reported late Sunday.

Sudan's military overthrew president Omar al-Bashir on April 11 after months of demonstrations against his rule.

Opposition groups kept up those demonstrations as they pressed the military to hand over power, but talks collapsed after members of the security services raided the sit-in protest camp outside the defense ministry on June 3 which led to the death of more than 100 protesters.