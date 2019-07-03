Judge Lets NY Pursue Student Loan Debt Relief Scam Case

Eric Krejci, a lawyer for Debt Resolve declined to comment on the charges of fraud against the company.

A federal judge gave New York’s attorney general the go-ahead to sue Debt Resolve Inc., and nine other defendants, of systematically scheming to entice thousands of struggling student loan owners into paying for debt relief services they could have gotten for free.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan rejected requests by Debt Resolve Chief Executive Bruce Bellmare, his predecessor Stanley Freimuth and the other case defendants to dismiss the September 2018 lawsuit.

The defendants had argued that NY's Attorney General Letitia James failed to provide facts “supporting this allegedly ‘fraudulent’ debt relief scheme with particularity” against them.

The defendants were accused of making false assurances that they were affiliated with the government, or that their help was needed. From there they charged struggling students over US$1,000 for their services, often at a usurious 20.99 percent interest rate.

Without ruling on the merits, Nathan said there was already sufficient evidence that the companies violated state credit repair and telemarketing laws because defendants claimed to borrowers they could salvage their credit scores through the use of costly “credit plans” that lacked necessary disclosures.

Nathan also found sufficient allegations to suggest that Bellmare and Freimuth were “aware of the deceptive scheme and directly participated in aspects of it, or, at the very least, had authority to control some of the entities involved.”

James’ office gave no immediate comment on the appeal.

The lawsuit seeking civil fines and restitution had been filed in state court against 12 defendants by James’ predecessor, Barbara Underwood, over alleged improper conduct by the entities since at least 2014.

Two defendants who did not respond to the complaint were later declared in default.

In October 2017, the Federal Trade Commission and 11 states announced their own crackdown on student loan debt relief scams, called “Operation Game of Loans.”

About 44 million Americans have outstanding student loans, with about one-third in default, deferment or forbearance due to financial stress, according to U.S. Department of Education data.

Last month, U.S. presidential contender Bernie Sanders proposed a plan to cancel US$1.6 trillion in student loans and pay for it with a tax on Wall Street, saying student loan debt was economically crippling young people in the U.S.