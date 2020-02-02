Stephen King Leaves Facebook Over False Information And Privacy

This comes amid constant criticism towards Facebook for allowing politicians to post fake ads.

United States author Stephen King has deleted his Facebook account Friday after expressing concerns about the widespread of false information and privacy violations occurring on that social network.

Through his Twitter account, the renowned author expressed that he is "not comfortable with the flood of false information allowed in its political advertising, nor do I trust its ability to protect the privacy of its users."

King's profile was deleted amid constant criticism towards Facebook for allowing politicians to post fake ads.

I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020

In December 2019, the company acknowledged that it tracks the location of its users for advertising purposes even when they have turned off the geolocation feature on their mobile devices.

In addition, on Jan. 9, Facebook declared that it would not ban political advertising or take security measures to prevent the lies in these ads from spreading over the Internet. In contrast to Twitter's decision in October to do so as social media platforms face pressure to block attempts to steer elections with false information, amid a heated campaign ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Currently, Facebook allows advertisers to target small groups, even specific groups of users with different types of ads, behavior that has been constantly criticized, even by workers of the same social network.