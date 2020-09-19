St. Kitts and Nevis Marks 37 Years of Independence from Britain

The Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating 37 years since the birth of the sovereign nation, when the union jack was lowered for the last time on 19th September 1983.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis gave an address on the occasion of the 37th anniversary.

“Today, I pay tribute to our fore parents who toiled incessantly and suffered greatly for the cause of freedom. We today are the beneficiaries of their dreams and aspirations of a free and independent nation. Today we stand proudly on the shoulders of these giants who came before us and who, through their struggle, pain and suffering, continue to inspire us.”

In his Independence Message, Prime Minister Timothy Harris looked ahead saying there is much left to accomplish as a nation.

“We have much to be proud of from where we have come: our heritage, our struggles, our shared sacrifices and our successes, but we have much yet to accomplish. As we look toward the next thirty-seven years, we have much work to do if we are to increase the inheritance for the generation coming after us.”

View my Address to the Nation on our 37th year of #Independencehttps://t.co/0SZQo5XVUE — Timothy Harris (@pmharriskn) September 19, 2020

The government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis received numerous well wishes and congratulatory messages on the date, most notably from the State of Palestine, the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

In a letter sent to Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said, “We praise the exemplary emancipatory process of Saint Christopher and Nevis that in a historic date as today achieved its Independence, guided by its conviction of constituting as a free and sovereign country, whose ideals are still guided by the construction of its development and progress in the present.”

Wishing St. Kitts and Nevis a prosperous future, Minister Arreaza further expressed the will of the Venezuelan Government to continue advancing in the strengthening of bilateral relations “particularly in such difficult times that humanity is facing today during the world pandemic.”