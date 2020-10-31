St. Kitts & Nevis Opens Borders to Visitors

The Caribbean island nation will be enforcing protocols for those wanting to enter.

The Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis is officially open to welcome visitors following the several months long COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Visitors will be designated within three categories: travellers from Caricom member states which are part of the “Caribbean Bubble;” international travellers coming from a country or territory outside of the “Caribbean Bubble;” and returning nationals and residents.

All incoming travellers will be required to complete the Travel Authorization Form and those from outside of the Caricom Bubble must have accommodations booked prior to submitting the form.

Visitors will also need to upload proof of a negative PCR test when completing the form which will then be reviewed for approval to enter.

Today we open our country to receive the world.



Follow your heart. Come and enjoy a safer and healthier stay in #StKitts and #Nevis



Two islands One paradise pic.twitter.com/UlN8118bwM — Timothy Harris (@pmharriskn) October 31, 2020

Those from outside the “Caribbean Bubble” must meet a range of requirements including a health screening at the airport and the use of the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app.

In addition, there remain restrictions on what visitors from outside the Bubble can do within the first seven days in the country and PCR tests must be administered at 8-14 days and at the 14-day mark in order to embark on excursions and to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis.

A number of hotels have been approved for international travellers and private rental homes or condos must be pre-approved as quarantine housing.