Spain: VP Announces State of Emergency Extension

Spain’s Vice-President Carmen Calvo announced on May 26 that a state of emergency extension has been implemented due to to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Government is currently considering, if there is a sufficient majority to do so, a final extension of the state of alert that will allow us to complete what we have called de-escalation, to cover the last of the four phases established following experts’ criteria. This would allow us to emerge from a situation that has had tremendous peaks," Calvo stated in a congressional hearing.

Spain’s President, Pedro Sanchez, extended the state of emergency on March 14. Spanish Congress approved five prolongation terms, so the quarantine is extended until June 7. On the first three hearings, congress members’ majority voted in favor of the measure. In two last polls, Popular Party (PP) withdraw its support to the rule. A new protraction requires Congress's vast approval.

"It's time for coordination and the greatest unity we can maintain because that's what's expected of us,” Calvo stated. The government representative also explained a last precautionary state prolongation would last less than a month, in late June.

Luto por las víctimas del Covid-19. 1 minuto de silencio delante de la Generalitat de Catalunya en Barcelona. 10 días las banderas de España a media asta. Me uno a los pérdida de todas las personas, familiares, amigos o conocidos que nos han dejado #desescalada #LutoOficial pic.twitter.com/Cj3aS2LPb0 — Always Barcelona (@paquitavazquez) May 27, 2020

"Mourning for the victims of Covid-19. 1 minute of silence in front of the Generalitat de Catalunya in Barcelona. 10 days the flags of Spain at half-mast. I join the loss of all the people, family, friends, or acquaintances who have left us."

The progressive quarantine-lifting plan implements “Stage 1” regulations on over half of Spaniards and “Stage 2” for the remaining population. A primary phase allows short walks, less than 10 people gatherings, and small commerce reopening. In Phase 2 state, children can go outside accompanied by adults, and leisure spaces can resume activities.

Thus far, Spain registered 283,339 positive cases, 27,117 deaths, and 196,958 recoveries from the virus.