Spain: Sanchez Names Four VP's in New Coalition Government

After asking for more time to announce his new cabinet, Sanchez finally introduced four vice-presidents: Pablo Iglesias, Carmen Calvo, Nadia Calviño and Teresa Ribera.

Iglesias will occupy the vice presidency of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, in accordance with the confirmation of the Government that occupies the Moncloa Palace.

In addition, for the first time in history, the country will have three female vice presidents: Carmen Calvo, who will occupy the first vice presidency with Democratic Memory competencies; Nadia Calviño, assigned for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation; and Teresa Ribera, for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

"In the Government of President Sánchez, there will be four vice-presidencies, focused on each of the transformations that Spain deserves," the Spanish Government said in a message transmitted to the local press.

Con el Gobierno de la Coalición Progresista, España abre un tiempo para reivindicar el diálogo y la política útil. Un Gobierno para todas y todos que amplíe derechos, restaure la convivencia y defienda la justicia social.



Hoy nace un tiempo de moderación, progreso y esperanza. pic.twitter.com/kDdDvTZTQr — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 7 de enero de 2020

With the Government of the Progressive Coalition, Spain opens a time to claim useful dialogue and policy. A Government for everyone that extends rights, restores coexistence and defends social justice. Today time of moderation, progress and hope is born.

OFFICIAL | Moncloa confirms the ministries of #UnidasWe can: ✅ @Pablo_Iglesias_, Vice President of Social Rights ✅ @agarzon, Consumption ✅ @Yolanda_Diaz_, Work ✅ @Irene_Montero_, Equality ✅ @manuelcastells, University

The Socialist leader stressed that the objective is to give the highest level of importance to the four areas with the rank of vice president.