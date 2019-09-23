Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Called 'Warmonger,' Town Hall Cut Short

“If you’re for democracy, why do you condone the sale of weapons of mass destruction to Saudi Arabia,” said one of the protesters.

A town hall organized in Toronto, Canada by the National Council of Canadian Muslims with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland ended abruptly Sunday after protesters repeatedly called her “warmonger,” and made the event impossible to continue.

“If you’re for democracy, why do you condone the sale of weapons of mass destruction to Saudi Arabia,” said one unidentified man. “Why are you waging economic war against the people of Venezuela who have done no harm to Canada? Why are you a warmonger?” the protestors chanted.

According to The Canadian Press, demonstrators held signs and banners that read slogans on the issue of the blockade against Venezuela, and the war in Yemen.

After several interruptions, the event called “What’s at stake this Federal Election?” and held in the University of Toronto was brought to an end.

VIDEO: Today members of Disruption Network Canada disrupted warmonger Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, denouncing her support for the #Saudi war on #Yemen, #Israel's occupation of Palestinians and the U.S. economic war on #Venezuela, which has caused app. 40,000 deaths.@cafreeland pic.twitter.com/kSXW385OYV — Disruption Network Canada (@NetworkCanada) September 22, 2019

Human rights organizations have continuously demanded the North American country to stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia, first recalling the alarming record of the Arabian country regarding human rights and then arguing that the arms could be used in the bloody conflict raging in Yemen. According to the United Nations, the war in Yemen has led to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Videos and images released online in the past few years, revealed that Canadian rifles and combat vehicles were effectively being used in Yemen, with weapons specialists validating their authenticity. Canadian companies have also supplied Saudi Arabia with surveillance technology, aircraft, and pilot training.

