Shooting in New Jersey Leaves Six Dead Including NJSP Officer

At least six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed after Tuesday's shooting in New Jersey, authorities have stated that there is no indication of a terrorist attack.

New Jersey Police Chief Michael Kelly explained that the shooting took place in two scenes, first at a cemetery, where police officer Joseph Seals was killed in the line of duty, and at a kosher supermarket, where it ended, with five more casualties, three civilians and the two gunmen.

"Our officers were under fire for hours," the chief added.

Kelly was not specific about the causes of the shooting, however, he clarified that the police officer was trying to stop some of those involved in the brutal act.

A video shot by residents recorded loud gunfire that reverberated along one of the city's main streets and showed a long line of law enforcement officers pointing guns as they advanced, shouting at passers-by: "Clear the street! Get out of the way!"

According to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, SWAT teams, state police, and federal agents rushed to the scene and blocked the area where, in addition to the Kosher supermarket, there is a Catholic school, some stores, and a hairdresser.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with officer Joseph Seals whose watch has ended today during this confrontation" Murphy added.

"I am confident that our law enforcement professionals will ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation,” he concluded.