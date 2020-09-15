Sheriff Challenges LeBron To Double Reward For Cops Killer

The officer said he would like to see if the NBA star’s respect for life goes across professions, races, and creeds.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Monday publicly challenged NBA star LeBron James to double the reward money offered to those who provide information on the man who ambushed and killed two police officers last weekend.

Villanueva told the local outlet KABC Radio that the reward money reached so far is US$175,000 and urged Los Angeles Lakers’ star to boost up the total amount.

"This challenge is to Lebron James. You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community and I appreciate that,” Sheriff said, and recalled that the two cops were shot while sitting peacefully inside their patrol.

“But likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, races, creeds, and I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”

Right after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a police officer on August 23, LeBron expressed his frustration about police brutality with Black people.

“Why does it always have to get to a point where we see the guns firing?” he asked and said that if some passer-by hadn't filmed the events no one would have known about them.

“I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified,” he complained.