China and Mexico Reject US Interference in Venezuelan Affairs

"Venezuelans have the intelligence and ability to maintain national stability, dignity, and unity for its people," Chinese Foreign Minister said.

China and Mexico invited the Venezuelan opposition and the government on Wednesday to renew dialogue, rejecting foreign interferences in Venezuela's domestic affairs.

"The international community must insist in the respect of the objectives and principles of the U.N. Charter, as well as the basic rules of international relations," China's Foreign Minister Wang Li said according to Mexican media.

The foreign official added that the United States (U.S.) "should not interfere with (Venezuela's) domestic affairs. We reject unilateral sanctions and military interventions in Venezuela. We suggest both parts of the conflict find a pacific solution in accordance with the Constitution."

Secretary Ebrard met with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his official visit to China.

Meanwhile, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard agreed, saying that his country was still open to mediate a dialogue between both parts through the Uruguayan Mechanism launched with Uruguay and 15 state-members of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The Venezuelan government has repeatedly invited the opposition to join them in a round of negotiations. Both parts were about to sign an agreement in 2016 in the Dominican Republic, but the opposition refused to endorse the accord at the last moment.

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro confirmed the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to hold talks in Norway and assured that next week he will announce "good news".

"I want to ratify the commitment of the government that I preside over and that of the revolutionary forces with the dialogue of Norway and the construction of a permanent table of dialogue and solutions," he said during a day's work on the development of the Venezuela Bella Mission, from Caracas.