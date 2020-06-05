Saint Kitts and Nevis General Elections Kicks Off

Nearly 48,000 people attend 129 polling stations that have been set up in this Caribbean country.

Saint Kitts and Nevis general elections kicked off on Friday without setbacks under the supervision of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Saint Lucia's Chief Elections Officer Gasper Jean Baptiste leads the three-member Caricom observer team.

Nearly 48,000 people attend to the 129 polling stations following strict health and hygiene measures to prevent COVID-19's infections.

The elections will define whether the next mandate 2020-2025 will be held by the Team Unity leader and Prime Minister Timothy Harris or by Saint Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) opposition leader Denzil Douglas.

Both candidates believe they will win the election. "My party is the strongest and safest choice," Harris told his supporters on the eve of the vote.

The Team Unity "is desperate. In the last few hours they have offered unsolicited loans to people who have no guarantee of repayment," Douglas said.

Both the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth) announced that they will not participate in election monitoring this time.

The last elections were held on February 16, 2015, when Prime Minister Harris led his three-party Team Unity coalition to a seven-four victory.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is formed by two islands and became independent from the United Kingdom in 1983.