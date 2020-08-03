Russia to Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine in Seven LATAM Countries

Sixty-five percent of the 40 patients who took Avifavir during clinical trials tested negative for COVID-19 on the fourth day of use.

The Direct Investment Fund (DIF) announced Monday that Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, Honduras, and El Salvador will receive the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Avifavir.

These seven Latin American countries will receive a batch of 150,000 units of Avifavir, while Bolivia's company Sigma will receive the technology to manufacture the drug.

The donation is part of an agreement signed between the company Kromis, which belongs to the group JimRar that created the vaccine, and Sigma.

On May 29, Russia's Health Ministry delivered a registration certificate for the drug Avifavir.

The medicine became the first new coronavirus drug to have the antiviral Favipiravir as an active ingredient. Avifavir is part of the official list of drugs that are used for COVID-19 prevention and treatment in Russia.

"During the first stage of clinical trials, it proved to be highly efficient," Russia's Health Ministry stated.

Sixty-five percent of the 40 patients who took Avifavir during clinical trials tested negative for COVID-19 on the fourth day of use. After ten days, 90 percent of the patients tested negative.