Russia: COVID-19 Vaccine Creates Immunity, Authorities Claim
    A guard watches the Red Square during quarantine in Moscow, Russia, May 10, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 3 August 2020 (5 hours 35 minutes ago)
Russian scientists hold that all volunteers developed immunity against the coronavirus.

Russia’s Defense Ministry Monday revealed that 86 volunteers who received an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed signs of immunity against the virus.

The vaccine was developed by the Ministry along with the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov told local outlet Argumenty I Fakty that after 42 days the volunteers returned to Burdenko Main Military Hospital for a thorough examination.

"We already have final assessments on the results, made by our National Research Center specialists and scientists,” Tsalikov explained.

The vaccine was created fusing another virus with the COVID-19 key spike protein, in order to stimulate an immune response. It was presented both liquid and freeze-dried.

“All volunteers developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal,” Tsalikov stressed and announced that Russia’s first vaccine against COVID-19 is ready.

Nevertheless, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said he distrusts the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine.

"We could have a vaccine tomorrow, we wouldn't be safe or effective, but we could have a vaccine tomorrow,” he said.

