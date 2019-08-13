Far-Right Israeli Lawmakers: A Palestinian State Is Worse than BDS

"We would like to make our position clear that the establishment of a Palestinian state would be far more dangerous to Israel than BDS," they said.

A group of right-wing Israeli lawmakers wrote in a letter to the United States House of Representative that their resolution to condemn the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is “dangerous for Israel” because it includes an article supporting the internationally supported two-state solution, which would be the basis for the eventual foundation of a Palestinian state.

The U.S. Congress passed an anti-BDS resolution late July. The non-binding resolution also mentions their support for the creation of a Palestinian state.

However, for 21 Israeli Knesset (parliament) members, the support for “two-state solution” is more dangerous than BDS.

Deputy Defence Minister Eli Ben Dahan, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely, and Gideon Sa'ar and Avi Dichner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party were among the signatories.

“The establishment of an additional Arab (so-called Palestinian) state in the region would severely damage the national security of both Israel and the United States,” they wrote. “Such a state would undoubtedly be a dysfunctional terrorist state, which would distance peace and undermine stability in the Middle East.”

Yossi Dagan, a signatory of the letter also criticized the pro-Israel lobby in the U.S., American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for promoting the two-state solution. “Unfortunately, in the last few years, AIPAC is independently advancing the two-state solution,” said Dagan.

“AIPAC portrays the two-state concept as an Israeli interest to elected officials in America and as the official position of the Israeli government, even though this is untrue. The two-state concept is not the policy of the current government coalition, nor is it stated as policy in the agreements between the coalition partners.”

Israel is preparing for re-elections in September as Netanyahu failed to form a government after the April elections.

The parties' campaigns have become more extreme with leaders promising more Jewish settlements and anti-Palestine agendas.