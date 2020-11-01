Robert Fisk Passes Away, Remembered for Earnest Journalism

The admired English reporter and writer made massive contributions in his coverage of the Middle East.

Veteran British foreign correspondent Robert Fisk has passed away at the age of 74 in Dublin.

Among his many important journalistic contributions was in helping expose the false flag Daraya massacre and Douma deception. He refused to participate in NATO’s lies on Syria, in contrast with many others in his field.

Fisk spent 31 years as Middle East correspondent for the Independent from 1989 until his death, covering major events including the Lebanese civil war, the Iranian revolution, the Iran-Iraq war, and more recently Syria.

British foreign correspondent Robert #Fisk passes away. His stories did not break Britain's colonial mindset but did provide some detailed observations of the Arab world. For example he helped expose the false flag #Daraya massacre and the #Douma CW scam. #Syria https://t.co/k7XGWn8Wde — tim anderson (@timand2037) November 1, 2020

A fluent Arabic speaker, he interviewed Osama bin Laden three times in the 1990s, the sort of work that won him numerous prestigious awards for his reporting.

In addition to his correspondent work, Fisk was a writer, having authored several books including his best-known ‘Great War for Civilisation’ which was prefaced with a stinging rebuke of Western and Israel imperialist approaches in the Middle East.

One of Robert Fisk's great contributions was documenting the massacre of thousands of Palestinians by Israel and its proxies at Sabra and Shatila in 1982. He was among first on the scene. It took courage few journalists show todayhttps://t.co/TipnZsx8wUhttps://t.co/nKBfI640sn — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) November 1, 2020

Prominent as he was, Fisk frequently condemned US involvement in the region, having covered the US-led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Tributes are pouring out on social media by admirers of his work and by colleagues.