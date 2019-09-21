Rigoberto López Pérez Lives in the Memory of Nicaragua

The Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and members of its youth branch, the Sandinista Youth, among others, paid tribute Saturday to poet Rigoberto López Perez, who was then shot to death by security guards for took the life of dictator Anastasio Somoza Garcia.

The Sandinistas have placed flowers on the monument that honors national hero López Pérez since 1981, when Sandinista government first came to power. Managua mayor, Reyna Rueda said at the ceremony that "Rigoberto lives in our memories and our hearts and we are willing to defend our peace and revolution, till the end.”

“Today we promise to keep continue this government because our hero's sacrifices weren't in vain and for us, the people, we are not ready to give a millimeter to violence and aggression,” Rueda expressed later.

Celebrations for López Pérez took places across the country Saturday, including León where the 27-year-old poet killed Somoza García in 1956, as the president was campaigning. The Somoza dynasty founder died eight days later at the Gorgas Hospital.

The Somoza family ruled in Nicaragua for almost 40 years till the Sandinista Revolution triumphed in 1979. The Somoza's main crime was the assassination of revolutionary leader Augusto César Sandino, after whom the Sandanistas took their name for their revolution.

The FSLN turned 40 years old last July 19th who have decreasd poverty, expanded the national electricity grid and the decrease crime rates.