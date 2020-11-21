Return to the Homeland: 21,000 Venezuelans Have Been Repatriated

A total of 176 nationals returned to Venezuela this Friday on the “Return to the Homeland” plan, on two flights from Ecuador, one from Quito with 82 passengers and another from Guayaquil with 94, through Venezuela’s state airline Conviasa.

Among the beneficiaries of the initiative were a number of Venezuelan migrants in a state of vulnerability and others who have found themselves in urgent situations, amid difficulties encountered when attempting to return due to restrictions on flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon arrival at the Maiquetía International Airport, they received medical and health care in order to detect possible cases of COVID-19. Passengers are subject to the application of diagnostic tests and supervised temporary isolation.

Nelly Gómez, 72, a native of Valencia, returned excitedly on the flight from Guayaquil: “I return after two years in Ecuador, where I traveled to take care of my daughter because she had given birth. I had not been able to return due to the ban on flights between countries as a result of the pandemic, but thank God this opportunity for humanitarian flights opened and today I am again treading my country, where I have my people, my roots, my wishes. Venezuela is a land of grace.”

According to the President of Conviasa, Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán, these citizens reached out to Venezuelan authorities to voluntarily return on the program initiated by President Nicolas Maduro in 2018.

Since its creation, the program has returned 21,194 Venezuelan migrants from countries such as Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Panama, Mexico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Italy and Spain, among others; making it the most far-reaching humanitarian bridge in history.