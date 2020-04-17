    • Live
Antiviral Remdesivir Might Quickly Cure COVID-19 Symptoms
  • A vial of the investigational drug Remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site, U.S., 2020.

    A vial of the investigational drug Remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site, U.S., 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @GileadSciences

Published 17 April 2020 (7 hours 3 minutes ago)
Remdesivir was applied to patients at a hospital in Chicago. Almost all of them were discharged within a week.

The science-specialized web portal STAT Thursday reported that the antiviral Remdesivir could cure the COVID-19 symptoms in less than a week.

The drug was developed by the U.S. biotechnology company Gilead Sciences to fight Ebola, although it was not effective in that disease. 

While the results are still preliminary, patients treated with this drug showed a rapid improvement in fever and respiratory symptoms.

Remdesivir was applied to a small group of severely ill patients at a hospital in Chicago. Almost all of them were discharged within a week.

After the publication of the treatment preliminary results in the STATS portal, the shares of Gilead Sciences have skyrocketed.

"Before any conclusions can be drawn about Remdesivir tests, data must be further evaluated," Gilead Sciences said and added that the results of the drug application will be available at the end of April.

The University of Chicago administration also agreed that "partial trial data should not be used to draw conclusions."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

COVID-19 University of Chicago U.S.

RT - El Pais
by teleSUR/ age-JF
