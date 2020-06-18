Brooks Murder Case: Ex-Police Officers Face Felony Charges

Paul Howard recommended prosecutors to demand life imprisonment with no bond for Rolfe.

U.S. Atlanta District Attorney Paul Howard Wednesday informed that former police officer Garret Rolfe, who shot Rayshard Brooks on June 12, faces felony murder charges.

“We have concluded at the time Mr. Brooks was shot that he did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or officers,” Howard said.

Police body camera shows officers calm interaction with Brooks before he struggled and ran away. According to a surveillance video and forensic evidence, Brooks was 18ft and 3in away from the officers in Wendy’s drive-thru lane, when he pointed them with a Taser.

Preliminary inquiries stated the stun gun was not a lethal weapon. Prosecutors also revealed former Officer Rolfe was aware the teaser was not functional when he shot Rayshard Brooks three times. His necropsy concluded he died after blood loss and organ injuries due to two fatal shots.

The video also shows Rolfe kicking Brooks while he agonized on the floor, instead of taking action to protect his life.

“I got him,” screamed Rolfe, as mentioned by the district attorney who recommended prosecutors to demand life imprisonment with no bond for Rolfe instead of death penalty.

The other white police officer involved in Brooks’ murder, Devin Brosnan, faces aggravated assault and oath violation charges.

Evidence shows him standing over Brooks after Rolfe shot him. District Attorney briefed Brosnan is willing to cooperate in the case and to testify against his former partner.

Protests against police brutality and racism renewed in Atlanta after Brooks's murder. Demonstrators demanded justice for Brooks as national marchers claim for police disbands.