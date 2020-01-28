Rainfall Death Toll Rises To 63 In Southeast Brazil

National authorities have reported 52 deaths in Minas Gerais, nine in Espírito Santo and two in Rio de Janeiro.

The governor of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, has declared a state of emergency in 101 of the 853 municipalities and official mourning for the more than 50 victims caused by the “unprecedented rainfall” recorded since last week.

Brazilian authorities confirmed Tuesday at least 63 people killed, and 19 missing after storms hit southeastern Brazil.

They also confirmed that floods, landslides, and mudslides had caused 52 deaths in Minas Gerais, two deaths in Espírito Santo, and two in Rio de Janeiro.

#Brasil | Este vídeo muestra la impresionante fuerza del agua, que transformó la calle de un barrio de lujo en Belo Horizonte, capital de Minas Gerais, en un río. #ChuvasEmMinas #ChuvaBH pic.twitter.com/KDdw9J0gQW — André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR) January 29, 2020

#Rainfall Heavy rains again affect the city of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais. Several videos are circulating on the internet showing the destruction on Tuesday night. Fifty-two people have lost their lives since last week in Minas Gerais. #ChuvasEmMinas

Minas Gerais Civil Defense says 65 people were injured by the storms, while the number of homeless rose to 28,043 people.

The governor of Minas Gerais declared a state of emergency in 101 municipalities. He assured that with the measure, “we will be able to mobilize state agencies in response and rehabilitation actions."

Zema also declared "three days of official mourning in the state" for the victims of the recent natural disasters.

Authorities estimate that the rains will start to diminish, although they keep warning about the risk of new landslides in Belo Horizonte, Sabará, Rio Acima, Brumadinho, and other southeastern locations.

Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo have been the most affected states by the heavy rainfall since last week.

In the state of Espírito Santo, nine people have died since January 17th, with 8,777 people displaced.

Also, the Brazilian government declared a state of public calamity in four municipalities in southern Espírito Santo due to the damage caused by the rains.