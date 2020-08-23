    • Live
Rafael Correa Will Run for Vice-Presidency of Ecuador in 2021
  • Ecuador's former President Rafael Correa participates in a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 11, 2020.

    Ecuador's former President Rafael Correa participates in a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 11, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 23 August 2020 (4 hours 19 minutes ago)
Opinion

Over 13 million Ecuadorians are expected to go to the polls to elect President Lenin Moreno's successor.

Ecuador's Democratic Center movement Saturday nominated former president Rafael Correa as vice president for the February 7, 2021, presidential election.

Correa's appointment followed the development of a primary process within the political movement. The event took place this Saturday virtually and with representative participation of the political group.
 
"Andres Arauz and Rafael Correa were ratified as the Presidency Binomial during the Democratic Center's primary elections," the political movement stated.

The Arauz-Correa formula will take part in the presidential elections next February. Over 13 million Ecuadorians are expected to go to the polls to elect President Lenin Moreno's successor.

"Again the soul is filled with hope. We begin a new stage of the Citizens' Revolution together with Andres Arauz and Rafael Correa. With a path and several lessons learned, we go for a promising future for Ecuador."

This Saturday, the movement also defined the candidacies of national, provincial, and Andean parliamentarians.
 
Former President Rafael Correa had announced on Tuesday that the pair would be nominated for the elections by a leftist coalition.

To make it official, Correa had to meet the requirement of primaries, as established by Ecuadorian electoral law.

The Democratic Center is part of the Union for Hope (UNES) coalition.

EFE
by teleSUR/ age
