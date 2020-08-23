Rafael Correa Will Run for Vice-Presidency of Ecuador in 2021

Over 13 million Ecuadorians are expected to go to the polls to elect President Lenin Moreno's successor.

Ecuador's Democratic Center movement Saturday nominated former president Rafael Correa as vice president for the February 7, 2021, presidential election.

Correa's appointment followed the development of a primary process within the political movement. The event took place this Saturday virtually and with representative participation of the political group.



"Andres Arauz and Rafael Correa were ratified as the Presidency Binomial during the Democratic Center's primary elections," the political movement stated.

The Arauz-Correa formula will take part in the presidential elections next February. Over 13 million Ecuadorians are expected to go to the polls to elect President Lenin Moreno's successor.

Nuevamente el alma se llena de esperanza. Empezamos una nueva etapa de la Revolución Ciudadana junto a @ecuarauz y @MashiRafael. Con un camino y varias lecciones aprendidas, vamos por un futuro prometedor para Ecuador.



"Again the soul is filled with hope. We begin a new stage of the Citizens' Revolution together with Andres Arauz and Rafael Correa. With a path and several lessons learned, we go for a promising future for Ecuador."

This Saturday, the movement also defined the candidacies of national, provincial, and Andean parliamentarians.



Former President Rafael Correa had announced on Tuesday that the pair would be nominated for the elections by a leftist coalition. To make it official, Correa had to meet the requirement of primaries, as established by Ecuadorian electoral law. The Democratic Center is part of the Union for Hope (UNES) coalition.