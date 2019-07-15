Puerto Rican Activist Unfolds Banner from Roof, Gets Arrested

Amid protests against Puerto Rico's Governor, Ricardo Rosello, the environmental activist Tito Kayak was arrested and then labeled as a hero for his particular way of asking the Governor to resign.

The Puerto Rican activist and founder of the environmental group Amig@s Del Mar (Friends of the Sea), Tito Kayak, was arrested Sunday after climbing onto the roof of a local police building to show a banner asking for the governor’s resignation.

The police building whose roof Kayak climbed onto, was next door to the governor’s mansion. After his protest, he was labeled a “hero” by social media users and fellow activists.

As way of preliminary information, the police Commissioner Henry Escalera said that Kayak was arrested for the felony of trespassing on a private building. Meanwhile, one of Kayak’s lawyers said the lawsuit against Kayak was made up.

“The head of the prosecutors waited until midnight to say that Tito Kayak has to stay under custody and won’t be processed until Monday. I feel ashamed of the manners of our justice system. The country continues its journey towards disrepute”.

Hundreds of protestors took to Puerto Rico's streets last weekend, demanding governor’s Ricardo Rosello's resignation after an 889-page document, published by the non-profit journalism group Centro de Periodismo Investigativo, revealed how the governor, along with other high-ranking officials manipulated public opinion, using a “troll network” to discredit negative press coverage and criticism from opposition leaders.

The team sent messages through Telegram between late 2018 until January 20 of this year that included sexual, misogynistic and homophobic comments from Rossello and other members of the that group.

The scandal triggered the resignation of two Rossello’s top officials on Saturday.