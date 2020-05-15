    • Live
Puebla Group Discusses Peace in Colombia and Pandemic Crisis
    Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez at the second meeting of the Puebla Group, Buenos Aires, Argentina, December, 2019. | Photo: EFE

Published 15 May 2020
Videos

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez is one of the attendees at the fifth meeting.

The Puebla Group today is discussing the peace process in Colombia, the health crisis, and the regional economy, during a new virtual meeting that brings together progressive leaders from Latin America.

RELATED: 

Puebla Group to Analyze COVID-19 Crisis in Latin America

Colombia is the host of the new virtual meeting, in the voices of former President Ernesto Samper and former Minister of Labor Clara Lopez Obregon.

"Peace measures are the level of civilization of a country," said former Spain's president Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero at the meeting.

During his intervention, Rodriguez also lamented the attitude of Colombia's current government, which has made little effort to achieve peace in the country.

Meanwhile, former Bolivian President Evo Morales called for making health a global right.

"Fifth Meeting of the Puebla Group. The pandemic will last a long time, and we have to face it together. The States must play the most important role in guaranteeing global good. Coordinating and agreeing on efforts is our duty."

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez is one of the attendees at the fifth meeting of the political movement, and the third to be held in times of pandemic.

Seven former leaders will also participate in the meeting. Among them, Pepe Mujica from Uruguay and Rafael Correa from Ecuador.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chile's Marco Enriquez-Ominami, former Brazilians Ministers Aloizio Mercadante and Celso Amorim will also intervene in the meeting.

The event's organizers hope that most of its 40 members, from 14 countries, will participate in the virtual debate.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/ age-JF
