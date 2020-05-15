Puebla Group Discusses Peace in Colombia and Pandemic Crisis

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez is one of the attendees at the fifth meeting.

The Puebla Group today is discussing the peace process in Colombia, the health crisis, and the regional economy, during a new virtual meeting that brings together progressive leaders from Latin America.

Colombia is the host of the new virtual meeting, in the voices of former President Ernesto Samper and former Minister of Labor Clara Lopez Obregon.

"Peace measures are the level of civilization of a country," said former Spain's president Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero at the meeting.

During his intervention, Rodriguez also lamented the attitude of Colombia's current government, which has made little effort to achieve peace in the country.

Meanwhile, former Bolivian President Evo Morales called for making health a global right.

V Encuentro del Grupo de Puebla: La #pandemia tendrá una larga duración y tenemos que enfrentarla unidos ��. Los Estados deben jugar el papel más importante para garantizar este bien público global. Coordinar y consensuar esfuerzos es nuestro deber, gracias @ProgresaLatam pic.twitter.com/32RijYmmdl — Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga (@maximilianoreyz) May 15, 2020

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez is one of the attendees at the fifth meeting of the political movement, and the third to be held in times of pandemic.

Seven former leaders will also participate in the meeting. Among them, Pepe Mujica from Uruguay and Rafael Correa from Ecuador.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chile's Marco Enriquez-Ominami, former Brazilians Ministers Aloizio Mercadante and Celso Amorim will also intervene in the meeting.

The event's organizers hope that most of its 40 members, from 14 countries, will participate in the virtual debate.