PSOE and Unidas Podemos Members Ratify Agreement to Govern

Over 90 percent of the militants of both political parties voted yes to the proposal of a coalition government.

The Spanish political alliance Unidas Podemos ratified the support of their affiliates to conform a coalition government with Socialist Party with 96.8 percent voting yes, informed daily El Pais.

With a participation of 134,760 people (out of 523,807 registered), 130,150 (96.8%) answered yes to the question: Do you agree with us participating in a coalition government in the terms of the pre-agreement signed by Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias?

Those voting “yes” are greater than the consultation which happened last July, when they were asked about the same issue before the cessation of negotiations between PSOE and Unidas Podemos that would lead to the November 10th election.

Back then members supported 70% of the proposal for a coalition government - which Sánchez then refused.

��El 96,84% de los inscritos e inscritas de Podemos han respaldado el preacuerdo de Gobierno firmado entre Pablo Iglesias y Pedro Sánchez para la creación de un Ejecutivo de coalición progresista.



✅ Sí: 130.150 (96,84%)

❌ No: 4.244 (3,16%)



¡En Podemos, #TúDecides! pic.twitter.com/NDpAUh8cmG — PODEMOS (@ahorapodemos) November 27, 2019

The party led by Pablo Iglesias will occupy a social vice presidency, headed by himself, and the Ministries of Equality, Labor and Universities, although the negotiation is still underway and there could be some last-minute changes.

Gracias a cada una de las 134.760 personas inscritas en Podemos que participaron en la consulta sobre el preacuerdo para la creación de un Gobierno de coalición progresista.



En Podemos decide la gente. — Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) November 27, 2019

In the same line, the militancy of the PSOE ratified on Saturday the pre-agreement with 92 percent of the votes in favor. Pedro Sánchez celebrated the "resounding support" in the consultation on social networks, which exceeded the Government agreement with Citizens in 13 points in 2016 (79%).

In 2017 during PSOE federal congress of June 2017, consultations to the membership are “binding” and “mandatory”. This is established by the regulations for the development of federal statutes in its article 478. "In any case, it will be mandatory to consult the membership on Government agreements in which the PSOE is a party or on the meaning of the vote in investiture sessions that involve facilitating the Government to another political party," it regulates.