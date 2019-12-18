PSOE and ERC: Tension in Final Stretch of Negotiations

The intervention of José Luis Ábalos, Secretary of Organization for the PSOE, has placed the talks in a situation of unpredictable outcome, although in the PSOE they have ruled out consequences.

The investiture of Pedro Sánchez after the order of the king has been plunged into uncertainty as a result of a disagreement between the Socialist Party (PSOE) and Catalan Left (ERC), the negotiation has been affected because of the statements by José Luis Ábalos which have upset the leadership of the Catalonian formation.

The intervention of the Secretary of Organization of PSOE, José Luis Ábalos has placed the negotiation in a situation of unpredictable outcome, although the PSOE has ruled out consequences. The Republicans have accused the Socialists of “blackmail” with strong pressure to accept an investiture at the end of the year, with a second vote on December 30th. They hold a key congress this weekend that they intended to reach with a calm atmosphere, but everything got out of control this morning.

However, Ábalos said Wednesday that he believes that the investiture of Pedro Sánchez is closer. “I believe that ERC has renounced the unilateral route [towards the independence of Catalonia]. I think so, but I don't have to speak on behalf of another,” he said.

ERC has denied everything in private; and in public it has clashed strongly with the socialists. Marta Vilalta, spokeswoman for Esquerra Republicana and member of the negotiating commission with the PSOE, has replied in the halls of the Parlament to Ábalos and has assured that her party “will never renounce any democratic way”, in reference to the unilateral way.

Vilalta has asked for discretion and recalled that without ERC the investiture is in danger: “Do not speak for us. We told them not to continue along the path of blackmail and public pressure. Every time they use blackmail, what they do is remove the agreement.”

Sources from both political blocks insist that the investiture agreement is not closed, because the most important part is missing: the document that will mark the dialogue between governments to find a way out of the "political crisis" in Catalonia.