President Maduro Rules Out Face-To-Face Classes Until January

The 2020-2021 school year will begin with a strategy that uses television and internet learning.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Sunday said that face-to-face classes will not be resumed in his country during the rest of the year due to the COVID-19.

A few weeks ago, the Bolivarian government opened a consultation process with the participation of the teaching community, students, and parents to weigh the partial reactivation of activities in schools, colleges, and universities.

However, Maduro ruled out this possibility and said that “face-to-face return to school is not favorable for pandemic control, so there is no face-to-face return to school until January. We are going to keep the country’s educational services online.”

He also ordered the Education Minister Aristobulo Isturiz to come up with a strategy for the 2020-2021 school year to start via televised classes.

Presidente Maduro: En Venezuela el regreso a clases será vía online https://t.co/eXpadEQPV0 #UnidosNosotrosVenceremos pic.twitter.com/MTuq2DcASi — Con el Mazo Dando (@ConElMazoDando) September 14, 2020

“We will see if we return in January. I asked Aristobulo to prepare a formula for the start of the 2020-2021 school year,” the Bolivarian president stressed.

Maduro pointed out that in order to face the school year in the best possible way in the midst of the current situation, the state-owned Vive TV will become an educational super-channel.

The Venezuelan president assured that it has been four months since he gave the order to do so. "ViveTv is going to play a key role with classes,” he said.