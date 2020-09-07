President Maduro Denounces Attempts To Sabotage Elections

The Bolivarian leader emphasized that the elections are a constitutional obligation and that the pandemic will not prevent them from being held.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Sunday denounced attempts to "sabotage" December 6 parliamentary elections generated from inside and outside his country.

He spoke about several maneuvers orchestrated by some opposition sectors that seek to prevent the elections from happening and use the pandemic as a scapegoat to sabotage it.

"With or without COVID-19 pandemic, there will be elections in Venezuela. I am sure that with all the measures we have taken, we will arrive in a better situation by December,” he assured.

The Bolivarian leader recalled that elections are a constitutional mandate and stressed that other countries have already held primaries in the context of the pandemic.

"The National Electoral Council (CNE) has established a set of rules, which we will strictly comply with. As President, I will comply with the established rules, the signed guarantees," Maduro said.

CNE President Indira Alfonzo said that more than 14,400 candidates will participate in the elections, including numerous opposition parties and forces.

On Saturday, Maduro called for Venezuelans to vote for their option consciously: "In Venezuela, the people decide. In Venezuela, the people rule.”

“Donald Trump does not decide, nor Ivan Duque, nor Bolsonaro. Guaido does not decide. In Venezuela, the people decide," he stressed.