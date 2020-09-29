President Maduro Calls UN to Create a Fund for Blocked Nations

The Bolivarian leader proposed to create a fund within the UN System to guarantee that developing countries have access to health and food products.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Tuesday asked the United Nations (UN) to seek a financing strategy for countries affected by unilateral coercive measures "which only aggravate the conditions of poverty of their people."

"Human life has to be the center of our strategies today more than ever. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize international solidarity above any political interest," Maduro stressed.

The President proposed to create a Public Fund in the UN System to guarantee that developing countries have access to health and food products.

"This idea will tackle inequities effectively and urgently. Our Agenda 2030 must prioritize that no country is left behind," he assured.

Left: President of Venezuela @NicolasMaduro addressing the United Nations General Assembly this evening.



Right: One of Pompeo's tech support interns organizes a small zoom event so Guaido doesn't feel left out. pic.twitter.com/3vuJettyVm — Camila (@camilateleSUR) September 24, 2020

Maduro also stressed the importance of multilateralism as the only way of social and economic recovery from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Countries must coexist peacefully as equals, along with their political and cultural diversities. Respect and cooperation must govern our relations," Venezuela's President stressed.

During his intervention, Maduro also urged the end of the economic, financial, and commercial blockades against the countries, as he ratified his support to the UN system and the Agenda 2030 of integral and sustainable development.

"The U.S. blockade and persecution against Venezuela hurts all the people without distinction of race, creed, and political ideology. It is an aggression that we have faced together as a people with dignity and courage," Maduro tweeted.