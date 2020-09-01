Powerful Earthquake Shakes Off The North Of Chile

Even when the earthquake was described as a "high intensity” one, there is no possibility of a tsunami.

The Chilean Seismological Institute (CSI) Tuesday reported that a strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook Chile's Pacific coast, causing minor damages.

The hypocenter depth of the quake was around 30 km in the Atacama region, in the north of the country. Although CSI reported a magnitude of 7.0, many seismic agencies measured 6.8.

The Interior Minister and Public Security’s National Emergency Office (ONEMI) reported that the earthquake was located 60 kilometers North of Huasco City, and was perceived in the surrounding regions, including the country's capital Santiago.

Even when the earthquake was described as a "high intensity” one, the Chilean Navy assured that there is no possibility of a tsunami, and reported no casualties nor serious damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) confirmed the Navy's statement and released a bulletin assuring that “based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake, so no action is required.”

Chile is considered one of the most seismic countries because it is on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines that surrounds the Pacific Basin.

This territory is prone to frequent and strong earthquakes like the 9.5-magnitude one that swept Chile in 1960. As of today, that is the largest earthquake ever recorded.