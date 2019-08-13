NYPD Arrest 44 On 2nd Day of Protests Against Amazon-ICE Links

44 people were arrested on the second day of protests.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Amazon Books in Manhattan Sunday to protest the company's involvement with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On the second day of protests, 44 protestors were detained by New York's Police.

The demonstration was organized by local Jewish leaders, who say Amazon provides technology that helps ICE make detentions and has contracts with the Department of Homeland Security, CBS New York reported.

Previous reports have said Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing service, hosts databases for the federal government that enables authorities to track migrants.

The DHS uses the Palantir software that helps them track would-be-deportees. Amazon Web Services host the database and Palantir provides computer program to organize the data.

Many protestors held signs asking Amazon to learn from Jewish history and break ties with oppressive forces. Demonstrators shouted "never again" and "close the camps" in front of the midtown location of Amazon Books.

The day before, anti-ICE protesters shut down parts of New York City's West Side Highway.