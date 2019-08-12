Spanish Left Accuses Sanchez of Seeking Repeat Election

If Sanchez does not obtain before September 23 the essential support to be reelected to office, new elections will be called automatically on November 10, which would be the fourth in four years.

The left parliamentary group Unidos Podemos (UP) on Monday accused the Spanish Socialist Workers'' Party (PSOE) of delaying the negotiation to establish a new government in order to hasten a repeat election.

Interviewed by Cadena SER, Pablo Echenique, secretary of the Spanish anti-austerity political party Podemos, described the negotiating strategy of the group led by the president of the interim Government Pedro Sanchez as foolish.



In the opinion of the UP - an alliance between the United Left, Podemos and its territorial confluences - legislator, the attitude of the PSOE to 'take a negotiation to the last minute' is irresponsible. According to Echenique, Sanchez's tactic responds to his aim to delay progress to force new general elections in Spain, and once again avoid the establishment of a coalition government with Unidos Podemos.



He believes that PSOE is focused on three options: an agreement so that conservative and liberal rightwing sectors refrain and facilitate his re-election, a solo executive 'of order and command' and a repeat election.



PSOE and UP began to agree on a joint executive on July 19, three days after the investiture debate started, once Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias gave up on occupying a ministry, a condition set by Sanchez to continue talking.



