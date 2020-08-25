Political Actors Deny Alleged Coup Against Argentina's Gov't

Former President Duhalde belongs to those elites insisting on making people believe that this South American country is going through a chaotic situation.

Argentina's main political actors Tuesday described as "a terrible slander" the declarations of former President Eduardo Duhalde (2002-2003), who assured that the country will face a coup d'état soon.

"Duhalde's statements are a slander. I have daily contact with the military forces' reality and it is impossible that a situation like that occurs," Defense Minister Agustin Rossi said.

The Armed Forces "are allies of our democratic system. In 1983 we conquered democracy forever," Malvinas Islands Affairs' Secretary Daniel Filmus added.

"His concepts are horrible and they do not resemble our reality. Argentina is embracing its Constitution and its democracy today more than ever before," Republican Proposal Party (PR) member Laura Alonso explained.

Duhalde's statements were scorned even by the opposition sectors. The political movement of Civic Coalition-ARI President Paula Oliveto called his words "irresponsible" and urged Argentina's institutions to stand firm.

Diferentes figuras políticas y sociales rechazaron las declaraciones del expresidente de #Argentina����, @eduardoaduhalde, quien este lunes avizoró un eventual golpe militar en el paíshttps://t.co/6KVZVMQQCP — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) August 25, 2020

The meme reads, "Different political and social figures rejected the statements of former Argentine president Eduardo Duhalde who foresaw this Monday a possible military coup in the country."

"His declarations are not casual. He was sent to speak. If the military takes power, blood will flow, at least mine will," lawyer Gregorio Dalbon tweeted.

The collective rejection of the Duhalde's statements occurred shortly after he said, "it is ridiculous that Argentina thinks there will be elections in 2021. Before that time comes, Fernandez will have a coup d'état."

Argentina's former president belongs to the elites and media groups that insist on making people believe that an anarchic and ungovernable climate exists in the country.

Local analysts said that Duhalde is taking advantage of the moment the country is facing amid the negotiations with the creditors to restructure its foreign debt.