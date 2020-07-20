Polar Bears Could Disappear by 2100, Scientists Says

Recent studies estimate the current polar bear population is below 26,000 located in Svalbard, Norway, Hudson Bay in Canada, and the Chukchi Sea between Alaska and Siberia.

Canada’s and U.S. scientists warned polar bears could disappear by 2100 because of greenhouse gas emissions and permafrost melting.

The research, published by Nature Climate Change, assessed global warming impact in polar bears habitats and surviving strategies, like seal hunting on the ice. This circumstance could lead them to more extended fasting periods and reproductive failure.

“It’s been clear for some time that polar bears are going to suffer under climate change,” University of Toronto Scarborough biologist and research author Péter Molnár said.

If greenhouse gas emissions continue as for current ratios, the polar bears would only remain in the Queen Elizabeth Islands in the Canadian arctic archipelago by the end of the century. Even under a gas reduction situation, by 2080, most polar bears clusters would face reproductive limitations.

Aside from their population precariat, bear clusters have diminished over 25 percent due to ice melting.

“Even if we mitigate emissions, we are still going to see some subpopulations go extinct before the end of the century,” Molnár said.