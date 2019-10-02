Peruvian Prosecutors To Identify More Odebrecht's List Pen Names

Interrogations will be carried out "on the basis of a spreadsheet that Odebrecht delivered to prosecutor José Domingo Pérez".

A special Lava Jato team from the Peruvian Public Prosecutor's Office began this Wednesday in Curitiba, Brazil, a new interrogation of Jorge Barata, former owner of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. ​​​​​​

"We expect that the process will run smoothly and that we will be able to obtain as much information as possible," said Jorge Vela, coordinator of the anti-corruption prosecutor's team.

According to Vela, the identification of people who were listed only by pseudonyms "is a key part of the information that has been delivered, and the task has several strategic issues. Decoding is one of the priorities, but not the only one.

Barata and former executives from the company, Eleuberto Martorelli y Marko Antonio Harasic Angulo, will have to point out at least 71 pen names from a list of the company’s Structured Operations Division which was used for alleged bribe payment.

Allegedly, Martorelli was the person who ordered bribe payments under de nickname of "Curriculum vitae" for the congressman of the Alliance for Progress (APP) and former regional governor, César Villanueva, in exchange for awarding the company with public contracts.

"This interrogation round is part of an effective collaboration agreement that has been approved in Peru under the strict supervision of the Brazilian federal prosecutor's office, considering that Odebrecht and Jorge Barata are award-winning whistleblowers in Brazil," said Vela, accompanied by prosecutors José Domingo Pérez and Germán Juárez.

During the process, Barata, Martorelli and Harasic Angulo will be accompanied by their defense attorneys and those of Odebrecht following the cooperation agreement settled with the Brazilian Justice for a sentence reduction.

Vela, who will command the interrogations that will last until Friday in Curitiba, reiterated that these three days of interrogations will be carried out "on the basis of a spreadsheet that Odebrecht, in compliance with its obligations as an effective cooperator, delivered to prosecutor José Domingo Pérez".